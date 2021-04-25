WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING

Dr. Lawrence Palevsky spoke in an interview about the mechanics of spike protein shedding: “When studies are done on injections that are thought to be vaccine, we sometimes need 7, 10, or even 15 years to really understand what the injection does to the body, and what it does to those around us.“And so, there's automatically this assumption that when the authorities say these injections are safe, that we actually have adequate data and adequate observational data to understand whether or not these injections are safe.“The bottom line is, we don't have enough data to understand safety.The who, what, when, where, and how of the permanent damages this vaccine IS causing to most people.IF YOU HAVE NOT LISTENED TO THIS DOCTOR, DO SO N.O.W.SERIOUSLYTHIS DOCTOR CONNECTS A.L.L. THE DOTS FOR THE VACCINES AS WELL AS GIVES A MUCH BETTER PERSPECTIVE TO THE NATURE AND PRECEDENCE OF THE VIRUSSAVE ITSHARE IT - EVERYWHERE...Mirrored from CBKNews, Telegram