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WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING
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1157 views • April 25, 2021
Dr. Lawrence Palevsky spoke in an interview about the mechanics of spike protein shedding: “When studies are done on injections that are thought to be vaccine, we sometimes need 7, 10, or even 15 years to really understand what the injection does to the body, and what it does to those around us.
“And so, there's automatically this assumption that when the authorities say these injections are safe, that we actually have adequate data and adequate observational data to understand whether or not these injections are safe.
“The bottom line is, we don't have enough data to understand safety.
The who, what, when, where, and how of the permanent damages this vaccine IS causing to most people.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/can-vaccinated-people-make-the-unvaccinated-sick-watch-dr-palevsky-explain
IF YOU HAVE NOT LISTENED TO THIS DOCTOR, DO SO N.O.W.
SERIOUSLY
THIS DOCTOR CONNECTS A.L.L. THE DOTS FOR THE VACCINES AS WELL AS GIVES A MUCH BETTER PERSPECTIVE TO THE NATURE AND PRECEDENCE OF THE VIRUS
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Mirrored from CBKNews, Telegram
“And so, there's automatically this assumption that when the authorities say these injections are safe, that we actually have adequate data and adequate observational data to understand whether or not these injections are safe.
“The bottom line is, we don't have enough data to understand safety.
The who, what, when, where, and how of the permanent damages this vaccine IS causing to most people.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/can-vaccinated-people-make-the-unvaccinated-sick-watch-dr-palevsky-explain
IF YOU HAVE NOT LISTENED TO THIS DOCTOR, DO SO N.O.W.
SERIOUSLY
THIS DOCTOR CONNECTS A.L.L. THE DOTS FOR THE VACCINES AS WELL AS GIVES A MUCH BETTER PERSPECTIVE TO THE NATURE AND PRECEDENCE OF THE VIRUS
SAVE IT
SHARE IT - EVERYWHERE...
Mirrored from CBKNews, Telegram
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