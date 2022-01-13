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BASES2014 Mirjam Janse Lecture
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67 views • January 13, 2022
Mirjam Janse is a healer, life coach and artist from Amsterdam, her lecture gives aspects of her art, and the energies of ascension. Her art is featured across parts of Amsterdam, and she designed the exploding spiral into the multiple colours of higher energetic spirituality featured in the banners and logo for the conference.
Mirjam is a close friend of Bases, and has been with the project as a speaker and advisor for over ten years
Mirjam is a close friend of Bases, and has been with the project as a speaker and advisor for over ten years
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