Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 27 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [1]
4 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published Yesterday |

The journey through our GI tract starts in the mouth. It is here we make our decisions. And it is important decisions, since approximately 95% start in the gut. We choose: what goes in, how much we take in, when we eat, how long we are going to chew and the surrounding environment / atmosphere during the meal. In episode twenty-seven, Barbara gives us a glimpse into these vitally important processes that takes place as we digest our food. In part one the focus is on the role that hydrochloric acid play. On top we’ll also learn secrets about vitamin B12, how to treat reflux and much, much more.

Keywords
healthcompassbarbaraoneill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket