Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 27 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [1]

The journey through our GI tract starts in the mouth. It is here we make our decisions. And it is important decisions, since approximately 95% start in the gut. We choose: what goes in, how much we take in, when we eat, how long we are going to chew and the surrounding environment / atmosphere during the meal. In episode twenty-seven, Barbara gives us a glimpse into these vitally important processes that takes place as we digest our food. In part one the focus is on the role that hydrochloric acid play. On top we’ll also learn secrets about vitamin B12, how to treat reflux and much, much more.

