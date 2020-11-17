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Janitor in North Tower on 9/11 Describes Explosions before Plane Impact
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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55 views • November 17, 2020
On 9/11, William Rodriguez, a janitor with a master key to the North Tower of the World Trade Center, risked his life to help those trapped inside. He was hailed as a hero, but mainstream media and the 9/11 Commission Investigation blocked his testimony about an explosion that occurred in the basement of the building 6 seconds prior to the impact of the plane. Hundreds of others reported hearing explosions before the buildings came down, suggestive of controlled demolition. The New York fire commissioner ordered the collection of oral testimony from over 500 firefighters, paramedics, and first responders, which validated the claim of explosions. That record, however, was sealed by court action for more than four years after the event. 2019 Sep 10 – Source: Corbett Report
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