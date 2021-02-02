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La Nueva Normalidad. Documental sobre la Pandemia Covid19. Como el 1% quiere controlar al 99% de la humanidad. Subtitulado al español
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256247 views • February 02, 2021
Documental subtitulado por https://elinvestigador.org
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/nueva-normalidad-documental-covid/
Documental estrella del Reino Unido, censurado de Youtube, y fundamental para entender el contexto de las Vacunas experimentales Covid19, La 4º Revolución Industrial y el Gran Reseteo económico que una élite trata de imponer al 99% de la población mundial.
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/nueva-normalidad-documental-covid/
Documental estrella del Reino Unido, censurado de Youtube, y fundamental para entender el contexto de las Vacunas experimentales Covid19, La 4º Revolución Industrial y el Gran Reseteo económico que una élite trata de imponer al 99% de la población mundial.
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