CHP Talks: Dr. Rima Laibow—Prevent Globalist Genocide!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 16, 2026: My special guest this week is Dr. Rima E. Laibow, MD. She is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation and has practiced drug-free medicine for over 50 years. She lives in Tucson, Arizona and leads the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), an organization dedicated to exposing the depopulation agenda of the globalists and eliminating the threat of having that agenda imposed on us by deceptively-worded regulatory controls.
Learn more and join C3 at: https://preventgenocide2030.org
Subscribe to Dr. Rima’s substack (free!) at: https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/