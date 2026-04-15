CHP Talks: Dr. Rima Laibow—Prevent Globalist Genocide!

April 16, 2026: My special guest this week is Dr. Rima E. Laibow, MD. She is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation and has practiced drug-free medicine for over 50 years. She lives in Tucson, Arizona and leads the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), an organization dedicated to exposing the depopulation agenda of the globalists and eliminating the threat of having that agenda imposed on us by deceptively-worded regulatory controls.

Learn more and join C3 at: https://preventgenocide2030.org

Subscribe to Dr. Rima’s substack (free!) at: https://drrimatruthreports.substack.com





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