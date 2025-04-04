"THE BEAST SYSTEM RISING, PT 1" - LOSS OF IDENTITY & 'DIMINISHED CAPACITY' IN A REV. 13 WORLD

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

Some areas of our faith are UNDEVELOPED. That's just the way it is. Some areas have had 20 years (or more) to be highly developed: serving in the house, choir member, evangelist team, Bible study leader, pastor's right hand man. We let that become our identity: "I'm bold for Christ! I'm this & that for Christ!" Because we thought (and were taught) that the proof of true faith was how loud we can be.





Yes. Until it is tested. Until the test turns out to be NOTHING YOU EVER STUDIED FOR, then it's a two-second meltdown under pressure and why? BECAUSE THE DEVIL PUT PRESSURE ON JOINTS YOU NEVER THOUGHT ABOUT STRENGTHENING. What are those "joints" called?





Long suffering. Wisdom. Endurance. PATIENCE. SELF CONTROL.





Imagine an exam without a single question you studied for? It's a total Wipeout, zero percent cannonball fail as soon as you turn the paper over, and then what? 🤷🏽‍♀️





Failure is not what salvation & faith are for. We are saved as the bright reflective glory of the Lord Jesus Christ- "blazing as an army with banners" (Song of Songs 6:10) That takes practice.





Yah is showing us the final exam, for judgement purposes yes but also because He's the same God who told Noah how the test questions would include a boat, a lot of water and a great reset. Only 8 people "studied," the rest failed & ended up as "history". May that not be the fate of anyone who is planted here; listen & prepare now to get a good grade later. Later, in the long squat, you will "hold the posture" as long as He needs you to. The Lord does not abandon the righteous. Amen. 🙏🏽🌺





PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

The Beast System Rising, Pt 1- Feb 15, 2020: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/15/the-beast-system-rising-pt-1-feb-15-2020/

The Beast System, Pt 2 – October 12, 2019: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/15/the-beast-system-pt-2-october-12-2019/

Tanks In America- May 14, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/14/tanks-in-america-may-14-2021/

[PART 1] "TANKS IN AMERICA"- AN INTRO] A LOOK AT THE BEAST SYSTEM (STRONG THEMES): https://youtube.com/watch?v=69Sp0p3x9dM

"TANKS IN AMERICA" - [2021] THE RISE OF NAZISM & THE NW0 IN THE USA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-tEbzZO_Oqc

“Telling” – April 30, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/20/telling-april-30-2021/

"TELLING" : SPYING, SELLOUTS & SECRETS FOR HIRE IN THE BEAST SYSTEM: https://youtube.com/watch?v=T_tcdCxRnes

"REPLICATION, CLONES & GIANTS" - DNA WARS, ANCIENT CREATURES & THE NEPHILIM: https://youtube.com/watch?v=B_Dm2HKBJbI



