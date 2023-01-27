‘Ukrainians try to bomb this station to cut water for all Donbass,’ according to a report by the independent French journalist Adrien Bocquet with regards to how things are in the Donbass. He travels to different points in the region and shows Europeans what they are not seeing on their TV channels and news portals. One of the main themes is the lack of water for residents of the Donetsk region due to the constant shelling of the water supply infrastructure by the Ukrainian military. In January 2023, Bocquet requested political asylum in Russia for persecution at home.

