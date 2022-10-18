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OUR JOURNEY (Episode 2) Positive Communication
In this episode the need for a kinder and more balanced communication in society is discussed. We need to use communication that unifies us and also respects our individual differences. This is an essential part of getting a holistic way of living to succeed.
The citizens council desires for humanity to live in peace and harmony with the world while respecting the sanctity of life. Original Air Date September 2, 2020