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Beheaded Mom Identified and Guess What? The Killer Is an Illegal Immigrant with an Expired Visa
Jose Landaeta Solano, from Venezuela, entered the country on a tourist visa 10 years ago (on 0bama's watch) and never left.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2022/09/11/update-beheaded-mom-identified-and-guess-what-the-killer-is-an-illegal-immigrant-with-an-expired-visa-n1628474
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