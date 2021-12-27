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INSANE Video Of Security Guard Taking Direct Lightening Bolt Hit, Somehow Survives
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275 views • December 27, 2021
Oh my . . . this man was blessed in a big way . . . to take a direct hit by a lightening bolt and be able to live to tell the story . . . is phenomenal . . .
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