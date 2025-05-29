BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blatten Switzerland Glacier Collapse 2025 | Village Buried Under Ice, Mud & Rock | News Plus Globe
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 followers
72 views • 14 hours ago

Blatten Switzerland Glacier Collapse 2025 | Village Buried Under Ice, Mud & Rock | News Plus Globe

https://newsplusglobe.com/

A massive section of the Birch Glacier in Blatten, Switzerland, collapsed on May 28, 2025, unleashing a devastating landslide of ice, mud, and rocks that buried about 90% of the village. Although the 300 residents had been evacuated days earlier, one person remains missing. This rare disaster highlights the growing risks glaciers pose as climate change accelerates melting and destabilizes mountain regions. Authorities are working to prevent flooding caused by blocked rivers and assess the full damage. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this tragic event.


#BlattenSwitzerland

#GlacierCollapse

#BirchGlacier

#SwissAlps

#ClimateChange

#NaturalDisaster

#Landslide

#NewsPlusGlobe

#BreakingNews

#EverestDay2025

switzerlandblatten switzerlandblattenswitzerland newsglacier blattenswitzerland weatherlandslide in blattenglacier collapse in blattenlandslide in switzerlandblatten landslideswitzerland live webcamswitzerland glacier collapseblatten newsswitzerland landslideblatten swissblatten vsswitzerland glaciergletscher blattenvillage de blattenglacier collapse switzerlandblatten glacierswitzerland mountain collapseblatten felssturz
