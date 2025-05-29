Blatten Switzerland Glacier Collapse 2025 | Village Buried Under Ice, Mud & Rock | News Plus Globe

A massive section of the Birch Glacier in Blatten, Switzerland, collapsed on May 28, 2025, unleashing a devastating landslide of ice, mud, and rocks that buried about 90% of the village. Although the 300 residents had been evacuated days earlier, one person remains missing. This rare disaster highlights the growing risks glaciers pose as climate change accelerates melting and destabilizes mountain regions. Authorities are working to prevent flooding caused by blocked rivers and assess the full damage. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this tragic event.





