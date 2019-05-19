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[May 19, 2019] Observation F Earth | Everything F Earth [Knowledge is Power - Gary Lite] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
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24 views • August 06, 2021
The flat earth theory must be the most talked about and requested videos for me to make.
The flat Earth population is increasing rapidly and have presented strong evidence supporting their theory, while the round earthers just seem to attack the credibility or sanity of the individual creating the video without really presenting any real evidence of their own.
Most of them just regurgitate what they have already learned in school. The same school that still teaches us that Cristopher Columbus discovered America, among many other events in our history that we know now not to be true.
Most of us have learned through our own research that our history is clearly very shady to say the least, and history has been rewritten many times.
Some scientists today are skeptical of the idea that the Earth is round, because even though it is presented as a truth, there is no unquestionable scientific evidence that is round.
Everything on which science bases itself, are only evidences, and evidences are not proofs.
The idea that the earth is a flat disk or plane, first comes from most ancient cultures, including Egypt and Greece, until the classical period.
In India they believed in the flat Earth plane until the Gupta period, in early centuries AD, and China believed this as well until the 17th century.
The famous "Flat Earth" Flammarion engraving from (1888) depicts a traveler who arrives at the edge of a flat Earth and sticks his head through the firmament.
In early Mesopotamian mythology, the world was portrayed as a flat disk floating in the ocean with a hemispherical sky-dome above, and this forms the premise for early world maps like those of Anaximander and Hecataeus of Miletus.
Other speculations on the shape of Earth include a seven-layered ziggurat or cosmic mountain, alluded to in the Avesta and ancient Persian writings (see seven climes).
In the modern era, flat Earth community are increasing quite rapidly, mostly by individuals using social media, and some celebrities, such as Shaquille O’Neil, B.o.B, and Kyrie Irving.
Spherical Earth
The earliest documented mention of the spherical Earth concept dates back from around the 6th century BC when it appeared in ancient Greek philosophy with Pythagoras, and later Aristotle and Euclid — wrote about the Earth as a sphere but remained a matter of speculation until the 3rd century BC.
It is said that Aristotle provided evidence for the spherical shape of the Earth on empirical grounds, around 330 BC.
Ptolemy wrote “Geography” at the height of the Roman Empire, 1,300 years before Columbus sailed, and considered the idea of a round planet.
The spherical Earth gradually began to spread beyond the Hellenistic world from then on, and the concept of a spherical Earth replaced earlier beliefs in a flat Earth.
In 1543 Nicolaus Copernicus purposed the first Heliocentric model of the universe.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
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Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
The flat Earth population is increasing rapidly and have presented strong evidence supporting their theory, while the round earthers just seem to attack the credibility or sanity of the individual creating the video without really presenting any real evidence of their own.
Most of them just regurgitate what they have already learned in school. The same school that still teaches us that Cristopher Columbus discovered America, among many other events in our history that we know now not to be true.
Most of us have learned through our own research that our history is clearly very shady to say the least, and history has been rewritten many times.
Some scientists today are skeptical of the idea that the Earth is round, because even though it is presented as a truth, there is no unquestionable scientific evidence that is round.
Everything on which science bases itself, are only evidences, and evidences are not proofs.
The idea that the earth is a flat disk or plane, first comes from most ancient cultures, including Egypt and Greece, until the classical period.
In India they believed in the flat Earth plane until the Gupta period, in early centuries AD, and China believed this as well until the 17th century.
The famous "Flat Earth" Flammarion engraving from (1888) depicts a traveler who arrives at the edge of a flat Earth and sticks his head through the firmament.
In early Mesopotamian mythology, the world was portrayed as a flat disk floating in the ocean with a hemispherical sky-dome above, and this forms the premise for early world maps like those of Anaximander and Hecataeus of Miletus.
Other speculations on the shape of Earth include a seven-layered ziggurat or cosmic mountain, alluded to in the Avesta and ancient Persian writings (see seven climes).
In the modern era, flat Earth community are increasing quite rapidly, mostly by individuals using social media, and some celebrities, such as Shaquille O’Neil, B.o.B, and Kyrie Irving.
Spherical Earth
The earliest documented mention of the spherical Earth concept dates back from around the 6th century BC when it appeared in ancient Greek philosophy with Pythagoras, and later Aristotle and Euclid — wrote about the Earth as a sphere but remained a matter of speculation until the 3rd century BC.
It is said that Aristotle provided evidence for the spherical shape of the Earth on empirical grounds, around 330 BC.
Ptolemy wrote “Geography” at the height of the Roman Empire, 1,300 years before Columbus sailed, and considered the idea of a round planet.
The spherical Earth gradually began to spread beyond the Hellenistic world from then on, and the concept of a spherical Earth replaced earlier beliefs in a flat Earth.
In 1543 Nicolaus Copernicus purposed the first Heliocentric model of the universe.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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