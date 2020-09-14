Still want to shop mask-free?

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110 views • September 14, 2020
The Healthy American Peggy Hall, Sep 13, 2020
This video was filmed a couple of weeks ago but I forgot to upload it! It does verge on a rant near the end (just my exasperation!). Let's take a look at it... "Shall We?!"
For those who want a "Shall We?" t-shirt -- and other designs, THE HEALTHY AMERICAN teespring store is up! Get your patriot apparel here:
https://teespring.com/the-healthy-american?pid=381&;cid=100103
(note: I don';t have control over the sizes or material, just the designs, styles and colors... more designs being added weekly! Want to donate a design or idea? Send to [email protected]
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
SUPPORT: Thank you for supporting my research and patriot work here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
https://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWZSESyGIP2E/
WEBSITE: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall/
This video was filmed a couple of weeks ago but I forgot to upload it! It does verge on a rant near the end (just my exasperation!). Let's take a look at it... "Shall We?!"
For those who want a "Shall We?" t-shirt -- and other designs, THE HEALTHY AMERICAN teespring store is up! Get your patriot apparel here:
https://teespring.com/the-healthy-american?pid=381&;cid=100103
(note: I don';t have control over the sizes or material, just the designs, styles and colors... more designs being added weekly! Want to donate a design or idea? Send to [email protected]
FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
SUPPORT: Thank you for supporting my research and patriot work here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/support
https://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bWZSESyGIP2E/
WEBSITE: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall/
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