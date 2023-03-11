Matt Gaetz | The J6 UnSelect Committee is missing a file for.... Steve Bannon

Rep. Gaetz details how he now has access to the J6 Committee files, outlining how the committee targeted me and my organization, and is indeed still targeting us. Mysteriously, the files on Steve Bannon are empty.
