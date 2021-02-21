© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden STUNS with Racist Blow to Minorities
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • February 21, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden’s CNN town hall earlier this week was an absolute dumpster fire. Anderson Cooper asked Joe Biden softball questions such as, “What it is like to live in the White House?”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.