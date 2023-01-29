Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video I Prins Bernhard’s BILDERBERG GROUP
49 views
channel image
MEDIA NL
Published 17 hours ago |

Het gaat om slavernij en massamoord middels BANKEN en USURY (rente) en grootindustriëlen zijnde voormalige JOODSE slavenhandelaren families. VOC, WIC, zijderoute. Opium Heroïnehandel en Cocabladeren Cocaïnehandel als meest lucratieve business waarmee tegelijkertijd hele legers gewetenloos konden gemaakt en middels olie pharmaceutische industrie iedereen kon worden ziekgemaakt.

Dus als je leven jullie lief is:

ZOEK ALLE BANKIERS THUIS OP EN FORCEER HEN TOT REFORMATIE


EN STOPPEN VAN DEZE GENOCIDE!

Keywords
newsinfonl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket