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Keto Pizza with Lupin Flour!
Maraton Keto
Maraton Keto
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109 views • May 06, 2021
We tried this new Lupin Flour Keto Pizza recipe from Aviate and it taste absolutely delicious. It's perfect for your Keto and Low Carb Lifestyle. You can add any toppings you'd like. We used Rao's Marinara sauce and decided to top with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Pepperoni. What will you top your pizza with?
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Recipe:
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
1 Tbs cream cheese
1 Cup Aviate Lupini flour
1/2 Tbs Olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp herbs
1 egg beaten

Directions:
Melt cheese in microwave add flour, oil, salt herbs and egg.
Mix together.
Roll out thinly in-between parchment paper.
Bake for 10 min at 375 Deg.
Take out, add sauce of choice toppings and bake for another 10 min or until cooked.
Enjoy!

▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy