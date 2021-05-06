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Keto Pizza with Lupin Flour!
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109 views • May 06, 2021
We tried this new Lupin Flour Keto Pizza recipe from Aviate and it taste absolutely delicious. It's perfect for your Keto and Low Carb Lifestyle. You can add any toppings you'd like. We used Rao's Marinara sauce and decided to top with Tomatoes, Green Peppers and Pepperoni. What will you top your pizza with?
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Recipe:
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
1 Tbs cream cheese
1 Cup Aviate Lupini flour
1/2 Tbs Olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp herbs
1 egg beaten
Directions:
Melt cheese in microwave add flour, oil, salt herbs and egg.
Mix together.
Roll out thinly in-between parchment paper.
Bake for 10 min at 375 Deg.
Take out, add sauce of choice toppings and bake for another 10 min or until cooked.
Enjoy!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
*Make sure to subscribe and never miss a delicious recipe!!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
1 Tbs cream cheese
1 Cup Aviate Lupini flour
1/2 Tbs Olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp herbs
1 egg beaten
Directions:
Melt cheese in microwave add flour, oil, salt herbs and egg.
Mix together.
Roll out thinly in-between parchment paper.
Bake for 10 min at 375 Deg.
Take out, add sauce of choice toppings and bake for another 10 min or until cooked.
Enjoy!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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