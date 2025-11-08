CTM --- S2E6 --- 11-6-2025 --- "Elections and Shutdowns"

It's time to Be Intentional!





Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.





This week, we have guests Chris Hoar and Wayne Morrow.





Join us to discuss the election (which was really just a "selection") and "did you know that the government is shut down?"





The Season 2, Episode 6 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org





Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA' - @Betrayal_Proj





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com





Chris Hoar - disaster response and telecom national security spokesperson for SAT123sat123.com





Wayne Morrow - Head of The John Birch Society - https://jbs.org





