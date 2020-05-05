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Nurse Rachel Celler: Satanic shots Exposed [05.05.2021]
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135 views • May 24, 2021
Brian Moonan interviews guest Rachel Cellar, RN, aka The Forensic Nurse, who warns "This is Genocide" as she deals the truth with details about the mRNA death-jabs, laced with cancer-causing aborted fetal cells. We discussed God's desire for Holiness, and how the shots defile God's temple, physically and spiritually. The wages of sin is death. Be warned!
https://www.turnfromyouridols.com/SALVATION.html
Find Rachel Celler, RN here
http://theforensicnurse.org/index.php
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
Brian Moonan Ministry and Christian Business info:
Truthdealer Radio free podcasts at
http://www.truthdealer-radio.com/
KJV Prepper Christian Apparel and Gear at
https://www.kjvprepper.com/
The Forensic Nurse @CellerRachel · 5. maj 2021
Satanic shots: Exposed
Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple.
https://rumble.com/vg8qyl-satanic-shots.html
https://www.turnfromyouridols.com/SALVATION.html
Find Rachel Celler, RN here
http://theforensicnurse.org/index.php
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/forensicnurse
Brian Moonan Ministry and Christian Business info:
Truthdealer Radio free podcasts at
http://www.truthdealer-radio.com/
KJV Prepper Christian Apparel and Gear at
https://www.kjvprepper.com/
The Forensic Nurse @CellerRachel · 5. maj 2021
Satanic shots: Exposed
Aborted Baby Cells in mRNA Jabs Defile God's Temple.
https://rumble.com/vg8qyl-satanic-shots.html
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