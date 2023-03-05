Is it possible to Never Again Express Negativity?

In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that the task for us is not to try to suppress negativity through our own effort. Instead, the task is to watch, to be aware of the negativity so that its actual harmful nature can be revealed. Awareness already knows what to do with negativity without us having to think about it.

