Is it possible to Never Again Express Negativity?

In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that the task for us is not to try to suppress negativity through our own effort. Instead, the task is to watch, to be aware of the negativity so that its actual harmful nature can be revealed. Awareness already knows what to do with negativity without us having to think about it.
Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light
For more information and free material, visit: https://www.guyfinley.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.