P.3 Where have all Perth’s beetles gone? A small crowd is in my night-time yard! MVI_9900-1merged

Just as with grasshoppers, I see few beetles anymore in my yard, especially of any reasonable size, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

