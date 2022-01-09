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Is There Any Truth Behind the Anti-Vaxx Movement?
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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32 views • January 09, 2022
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There is a heated, on-going battle between the anti-vax movement and the governments of the world during the covid-19 pandemic. There is so much that can (and has) been said to criticise the lies being promoted by the anti-vax movement in the name of fake science. But we mustn't overlook the hypocrisy and lies of the supposed "experts" who are trying to fight back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence. There are major problems on both sides of the fight, and all of this is creating the very system of oppression and greed predicted in Bible prophecy.

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Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

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CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

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4K Green Screen Free - BARBED WIRE 3D by 4K GREEN SCREEN
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Crowd People Green Screen by Creative Film
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President Uhuru rubbishes '666' rumours...KTN News Kenya
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Facial recognition...by Al Jazeera English
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Intermission - Tenebrous Brothers Carnival by Kevin MacLeod
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truthpandemiccovidantvaxx
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