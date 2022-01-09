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Is There Any Truth Behind the Anti-Vaxx Movement?
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32 views • January 09, 2022
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There is a heated, on-going battle between the anti-vax movement and the governments of the world during the covid-19 pandemic. There is so much that can (and has) been said to criticise the lies being promoted by the anti-vax movement in the name of fake science. But we mustn't overlook the hypocrisy and lies of the supposed "experts" who are trying to fight back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence. There are major problems on both sides of the fight, and all of this is creating the very system of oppression and greed predicted in Bible prophecy.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO declares COVID-19 a global pandemic by Global News
https://youtu.be/xKPWngYf2Wk
CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/wo...
How Scientists Test Face Mask Effectiveness Against Coronavirus | NBC Nightly News
https://youtu.be/ZWbFF3PLnQw
Green Screen Coronavirus Video Effects Footage Animation (For Free) by Aneka Visual
https://youtu.be/MXAa9fx8g3s
The shocking centre of the COVID-19 crisis by Sky News
https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo
New! Diy Breathable Face Mask Sewing Tutorial At Home | Mask Making ideas by Add Crafts
https://youtu.be/ZRSm17GQgn4
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci speak at NIH on coronavirus by CBS News
https://youtu.be/N_TVcutvLbo
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-adm...
Black screen template by Jass Records Status
https://youtu.be/w73CmaxrJfs
Fauci, Sen. Paul Trade Barbs Over Wuhan Lab Funding by Bloomberg Politics
https://youtu.be/XZlXcM-0yjM
Inside a plant in China...by South China Morning Post
https://youtu.be/qzFpiyaKNNg
Scientists studying whether Omicron is more resistant to vaccines by CBS Evening News
https://youtu.be/81t2Pfq6r8g
Texas sets up state border...by CBS Mornings
https://youtu.be/jkERvfw-2zY
Pfizer CEO: Mistake to think Covid pill will replace vaccine by CNN
https://youtu.be/1zm-hR_xCdE
Tucker: Why did they lie to us for so long by Fox News
https://youtu.be/32V-e7saq60
Many Omicron patients “not as seriously ill” by BBC News
https://youtu.be/2r3eGqLXoyY
Don't underestimate Omicron variant by WION
https://youtu.be/UNahoWTMMa8
free video clips by Free Video Clips
https://youtu.be/1z-1KwvBLNc
This Covid-19 Map Explains...by Republic World
https://youtu.be/Gq-J_awqXfs
U.S. Surpasses 800,000 Covid Deaths by NBC News
https://youtu.be/I5JJS8Uxi8g
Covid-19: why vaccine mistrust is growing by The Economist
https://youtu.be/3EK4VRmG3yM
Boris Johnson Covid Warning...by NBC News
https://youtu.be/zsrBR56wWfI
Green Pedia by GreenPedia
https://youtu.be/Z1x3zFp8NVU
Trump and Clinton are asked to say something nice about each other by CBS News
https://youtu.be/pJlnxbO5N2g
5 awkward moments at the Facebook hearing by Washington Post
https://youtu.be/IuPABtlr-rM
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote by Anthony Quintano
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Sundar Pichai by Maurizio Pesce
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Susan Wojcicki at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 by TechCrunch
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Dollar Money stacks falling green screen by TiNo EMo
https://youtu.be/iIsGpO5QnQg
4K Green Screen Free - BARBED WIRE 3D by 4K GREEN SCREEN
https://youtu.be/HX-38uFXUKg
Drones Shooting Green Screen by Green Screen
https://youtu.be/nf14mCBi0No
Crowd People Green Screen by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/g2-JvoIzCvY
President Uhuru rubbishes '666' rumours...KTN News Kenya
https://youtu.be/jqU2LJNW7Bc
Facial recognition...by Al Jazeera English
https://youtu.be/CT6KEy_QXvM
Army gun green screen by Home self Dehko
https://youtu.be/arv0Yx4u_G4
Street preaching in Manchester by Africa Without Borders
https://youtu.be/aKT5cyq8TfU
Donald Trump Announces Presidential Campaign by Wall Street Journal
https://youtu.be/bx6V-e2DQW0
Off The Kirb Ministries Exposing World Views With Dettol by Street Preaching Channel
https://youtu.be/WBiXttwH0rU
9/11: How America’s worst terror attack unfolded by Sky News
https://youtu.be/i4CAwjfY-dU
Map Timelapse of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deaths: Year of 2020 by WawamuStats
https://youtu.be/djjysX1ed3E
Look Inside A Lab Racing To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine by Newsy
https://youtu.be/F6o7xxiaFvQ
British scientists race to develop coronavirus vaccine by Reuters
https://youtu.be/R94L3gm51P8
Intermission - Tenebrous Brothers Carnival by Kevin MacLeod
http://incompetech.com/
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
There is a heated, on-going battle between the anti-vax movement and the governments of the world during the covid-19 pandemic. There is so much that can (and has) been said to criticise the lies being promoted by the anti-vax movement in the name of fake science. But we mustn't overlook the hypocrisy and lies of the supposed "experts" who are trying to fight back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence. There are major problems on both sides of the fight, and all of this is creating the very system of oppression and greed predicted in Bible prophecy.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO declares COVID-19 a global pandemic by Global News
https://youtu.be/xKPWngYf2Wk
CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/wo...
How Scientists Test Face Mask Effectiveness Against Coronavirus | NBC Nightly News
https://youtu.be/ZWbFF3PLnQw
Green Screen Coronavirus Video Effects Footage Animation (For Free) by Aneka Visual
https://youtu.be/MXAa9fx8g3s
The shocking centre of the COVID-19 crisis by Sky News
https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo
New! Diy Breathable Face Mask Sewing Tutorial At Home | Mask Making ideas by Add Crafts
https://youtu.be/ZRSm17GQgn4
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci speak at NIH on coronavirus by CBS News
https://youtu.be/N_TVcutvLbo
https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-adm...
Black screen template by Jass Records Status
https://youtu.be/w73CmaxrJfs
Fauci, Sen. Paul Trade Barbs Over Wuhan Lab Funding by Bloomberg Politics
https://youtu.be/XZlXcM-0yjM
Inside a plant in China...by South China Morning Post
https://youtu.be/qzFpiyaKNNg
Scientists studying whether Omicron is more resistant to vaccines by CBS Evening News
https://youtu.be/81t2Pfq6r8g
Texas sets up state border...by CBS Mornings
https://youtu.be/jkERvfw-2zY
Pfizer CEO: Mistake to think Covid pill will replace vaccine by CNN
https://youtu.be/1zm-hR_xCdE
Tucker: Why did they lie to us for so long by Fox News
https://youtu.be/32V-e7saq60
Many Omicron patients “not as seriously ill” by BBC News
https://youtu.be/2r3eGqLXoyY
Don't underestimate Omicron variant by WION
https://youtu.be/UNahoWTMMa8
free video clips by Free Video Clips
https://youtu.be/1z-1KwvBLNc
This Covid-19 Map Explains...by Republic World
https://youtu.be/Gq-J_awqXfs
U.S. Surpasses 800,000 Covid Deaths by NBC News
https://youtu.be/I5JJS8Uxi8g
Covid-19: why vaccine mistrust is growing by The Economist
https://youtu.be/3EK4VRmG3yM
Boris Johnson Covid Warning...by NBC News
https://youtu.be/zsrBR56wWfI
Green Pedia by GreenPedia
https://youtu.be/Z1x3zFp8NVU
Trump and Clinton are asked to say something nice about each other by CBS News
https://youtu.be/pJlnxbO5N2g
5 awkward moments at the Facebook hearing by Washington Post
https://youtu.be/IuPABtlr-rM
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote by Anthony Quintano
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Sundar Pichai by Maurizio Pesce
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Susan Wojcicki at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 by TechCrunch
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Dollar Money stacks falling green screen by TiNo EMo
https://youtu.be/iIsGpO5QnQg
4K Green Screen Free - BARBED WIRE 3D by 4K GREEN SCREEN
https://youtu.be/HX-38uFXUKg
Drones Shooting Green Screen by Green Screen
https://youtu.be/nf14mCBi0No
Crowd People Green Screen by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/g2-JvoIzCvY
President Uhuru rubbishes '666' rumours...KTN News Kenya
https://youtu.be/jqU2LJNW7Bc
Facial recognition...by Al Jazeera English
https://youtu.be/CT6KEy_QXvM
Army gun green screen by Home self Dehko
https://youtu.be/arv0Yx4u_G4
Street preaching in Manchester by Africa Without Borders
https://youtu.be/aKT5cyq8TfU
Donald Trump Announces Presidential Campaign by Wall Street Journal
https://youtu.be/bx6V-e2DQW0
Off The Kirb Ministries Exposing World Views With Dettol by Street Preaching Channel
https://youtu.be/WBiXttwH0rU
9/11: How America’s worst terror attack unfolded by Sky News
https://youtu.be/i4CAwjfY-dU
Map Timelapse of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deaths: Year of 2020 by WawamuStats
https://youtu.be/djjysX1ed3E
Look Inside A Lab Racing To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine by Newsy
https://youtu.be/F6o7xxiaFvQ
British scientists race to develop coronavirus vaccine by Reuters
https://youtu.be/R94L3gm51P8
Intermission - Tenebrous Brothers Carnival by Kevin MacLeod
http://incompetech.com/
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