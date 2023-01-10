CELESTIAL COUNTDOWN TO CHRIST’S 1,000-YEAR REIGN! AN 83-YEAR PATTERN - ESTHER RAPTURE AND HAMAN 2.0

This video shares the intricacies of creating which begins
with a blueprint. Popularity is 29,997 views on November 27, 2022. In the design mathematics, chemistry for
strength of material, static etc. which ends in a pattern. Switching tracks,
what about the heavens, like the stars, the sun and the moon, galaxies, nebula?
According to Hebrews 1:10 the heavens are the works of Your hands. Every time
we see a total eclipse, Genesis 1:14 they shall serve as signs and for seasons
and for days and years. Psalm 104:19 He made the Moon for seasons, The Sun
knows for place of its settings. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.