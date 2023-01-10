Create New Account
CELESTIAL COUNTDOWN TO CHRIST’S 1,000-YEAR REIGN! AN 83-YEAR PATTERN - ESTHER RAPTURE AND HAMAN 2.0
This video shares the intricacies of creating which begins with a blueprint. Popularity is 29,997 views on November 27, 2022.  In the design mathematics, chemistry for strength of material, static etc. which ends in a pattern. Switching tracks, what about the heavens, like the stars, the sun and the moon, galaxies, nebula? According to Hebrews 1:10 the heavens are the works of Your hands. Every time we see a total eclipse, Genesis 1:14 they shall serve as signs and for seasons and for days and years. Psalm 104:19 He made the Moon for seasons, The Sun knows for place of its settings. Mirrored   

