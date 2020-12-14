IT IS NOT MY MORAL OBLIGATION TO TAKE A VACCINE

My moral obligation is to God and nothing else. I have another obligation and that is to tell the truth no matter the cost. Part of me would like to stay silent and live a quiet life, but I’ve got one life to live and I must live it to proclaim the truth in a world of lies before my time is up and I stand before God. This video could well be censored on YouTube and Facebook but the message was burning in me to the point I could not remain silent – I know it’s not popular, ear tickling stuff and I won't get any friends for posting, but I’m not here to receive any accolades. God bless you.