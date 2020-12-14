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IT IS NOT MY MORAL OBLIGATION TO TAKE A VACCINE
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41 views • December 14, 2020
My moral obligation is to God and nothing else. I have another obligation and that is to tell the truth no matter the cost. Part of me would like to stay silent and live a quiet life, but I’ve got one life to live and I must live it to proclaim the truth in a world of lies before my time is up and I stand before God. This video could well be censored on YouTube and Facebook but the message was burning in me to the point I could not remain silent – I know it’s not popular, ear tickling stuff and I won't get any friends for posting, but I’m not here to receive any accolades. God bless you.
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