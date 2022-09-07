Ukraine Update September 7, 2022

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their attempts to attack several areas of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Manpower and military equipment at the provisional bases of 61st Infantry Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade and 17th Tank Brigade of the AFU have been neutralized near Visunsk, Yavkino, Bereznegovatoye and Chervonopolye.

💥 3 depots of missiles, artillery armament and munitions have been destroyed near Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region).

💥 Launch of Kaliber high-precision long-range sea-based missiles has resulted in the elimination of a large fuel depot intended for Ukrainian troops at Nikolayevo-Krivoy Rog direction near Karpovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense means have shot down 3 Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force. 1 Su-25 has been shot down near Snigiryovka and 2 Su-25 have been shot down near Mirnoye (Nikolayev region).

📊 The enemy has lost a total of 12 tanks, 11 infantry combat vehicles and 8 other armoured vehicles, 6 pick-ups with large-caliber machine guns and over 210 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 High-precision air-based armament has neutralized the provisional bases of the units from 54th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the AFU near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 250 servicemen and over 10 motor and armored vehicles have been eliminated.

✈️ High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at the provisional bases of 1st Battalion from 65th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen and 15 units of military equipment near Veselyanka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Due to high losses and discontinued rotation, the personnel of 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU that operated near Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) refuses to fulfil combat tasks and abandons its positions in groups.

💥 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and 11 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system have been intercepted near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

⚠️ Kiev regime continues its provocations at Zaporozhye power plant aimed at creating a possible technological disaster.

◽️ 15 artillery attacks launched at the city of Energodar and Zaporozhye power plant by AFU have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

📊 Ukrainian artillery has launched a total of 20 projectiles, including 3 of them at the nuclear power plant. One of the projectiles has impacted the roof of the special building №1, the second has impacted the area between the special building №1 and the second power generator, the third has exploded near the tankers designed for storaging distilled water near the power plant №2.

💥 The fire was being conducted from Ukrainian positions deployed near Marganets (Dnepropetrovsk region). AFU units have been neutralised by a counter-attack launched by Russian artillery."

- Russian Military of Defense



