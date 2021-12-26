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Jesus Is Not A Baby Anymore!
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1 view • December 26, 2021
Merry Christmas from The Sons of Liberty! In this episode, I'll walk you through the very first Gospel proclaimed just after the Fall through the prophecies of the Christ who would come, through His death, burial, resurrection and ascension.... and ultimately to His coronation and judgment of the world and all men. In the end, when you remember the Incarnation, remember that little baby in the manger is no longer there, but is the King of kings and the LORD of lords... the One that all men will bow their knees to and confess that He is Lord to the glory of God the Father.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/jesus-is-not-a-baby-anymore-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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