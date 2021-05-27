FOOD, MONEY & FREEDOM CAN ALL BE YOURS…IF YOU’D JUST TAKE THE VACCINE, PLEASE WE’RE BEGGING YOU!!!!!

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pressfortruth
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In a desperate move to ensure their agenda succeeds the powers that ought not to be are now incentivizing the masses to take the experimental “vaccine” and they’re tempting them with burgers, fries, ice cream and cash in exchange for taking the shot. Should we trust the government when they’re begging us to get involved in an experimental global inoculation program? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over these various incentives, why they are necessary in the first place and most importantly why you should reject the shot lock stop and barrel.
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/drandrewb/status/1395792163259260933/photo/1
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cibc-joins-city-of-toronto-to-bring-ice-cream-trucks-to-vaccine-clinic-844465449.html
https://twitter.com/ThorDeplorable/status/1396652785530245124
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/03/1500-stimulus-checks-for-covid-19-shots-how-one-plan-would-work.html
https://globalnews.ca/video/7860944/inoculation-incentivization-offers-for-beer-burgers-money-in-exchange-for-getting-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.kktv.com/2021/05/25/colorado-announces-1-million-vaccine-lottery-everyone-vaccinated-is-eligible-5-chances-to-win/
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/534253-hospital-offering-employees-money-in-exchange-for-getting-covid-19-vaccine?rl=1
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-covid-restrictions-update-may-25-1.6039243
https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2021/05/25/coronavirus-fully-vaccinated-breakthrough-infection-cdc/2101621951479/
HOW TO RED PILL A PRO VAXXER IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eZ0pmKNii6zq/