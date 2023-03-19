Create New Account
Elon Musk is a Scumbag - The Ultimate Agent of Government Censorship
APEX MENTALITY
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, details how Elon Musk is continuing to facilitate government censorship by limiting the "free reach" of free speech to please his government masters, and how the future is ultimately offline.

