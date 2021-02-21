Vaccine and Energy Related Deaths. If This Is War, Guess Who's The Enemy? - LOOKS LIKE YOU!

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He ran on the slogan, "Build Back Better!" So now I ask you, Does It Look Better? But It's not better, in fact many liberals are shocked that things actually are looking much worse. That's because the whole world has turned upside down, and the government, big industry, big media, big medicine, and on and on.... now see you as the enemy and something or someone to overcome and us and misuse till their proffers are full. So now the them is not Make America Great, but MAKE AMERICA WORSE UNTIL ITS GONE!!