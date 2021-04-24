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The Perfect Triangle #41 23 April 21- Guest Dr Amandha Vollmer
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143 views • April 24, 2021
Gifted healer and Canadian Naturopath Dr Amandha Vollmer joins The Perfect Triangle for 2 hours of fascination discussion about germ theory, the scamdemic, the insane lockdowns, quackccines and the natural healing anyone can do. Host Giuseppe Vafanculo is joined by cohosts David Scorpio & Brutal Honesty Chris Weinert.
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