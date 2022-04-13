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STOP GETTING TESTED!
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2923 views • April 13, 2022
They are thinking up and using every possible avenue to inject us with their poisons. When are people going to learn to stop listening to CIA controlled government idiots and the MSM? These NWO, WEF wacko types are the most evil entities on this planet! Stop listening to their lies for God's sake - STOP believing them! These people want you dead!
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Follow me on my other channels:
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
If you would like to sow into my Truth Seeking/Sharing channel, you can do so here: Thank you - 🙏
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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