SR 2022-09-09 Daniel Hale Has One Life To Prove Johnny Cirucci Was Right (again)

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Daniel Hale, “user-edited” Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Hale
“The Intercept Drone Papers”
https://theintercept.com/drone-papers/
Hale Writes O’Grady
https://shadowproof.com/2021/07/23/facing-possibility-of-harshest-sentence-ever-for-leak-daniel-hale-pens-letter-to-judge/
Jesuit Modern Jacobins on Hale
https://jacobin.com/2021/08/daniel-hale-drone-whistleblower-sentencing-trial
Hale’s Letter to O’Grady (ignored)
https://shadowproof.com/2021/07/23/facing-possibility-of-harshest-sentence-ever-for-leak-daniel-hale-pens-letter-to-judge/
Ogrady Family History
https://www.ancestry.com/name-origin?surname=ogrady
Hugely Wealthy “Public Servant” Liam O’Grady Never Recuses Himself Despite Financial Corruption Interests of He and His Wife
https://lawsinvirginia.com/federal-judge-liam-ogrady-didnt-read-chief-justice-john-roberts-year-end-report/
Judge Liam O'Grady's house fire intentionally set
https://wjla.com/news/local/judge-liam-o-grady-s-house-fire-intentionally-set-71574
Jeremy Scahill on Blackwater Founder Erik Prince’s Private Army of “Christian Crusaders” in the UAE
https://truthout.org/video/jeremy-scahill-on-blackwater-founder-erik-princes-private-army-of-christian-crusaders-in-the-uae/
Jimmy Dore: Whistleblower Jailed For Exposing War Crimes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMlxz_nezZI
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