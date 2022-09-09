SR 2022-09-09 Daniel Hale Has One Life To Prove Johnny Cirucci Was Right (again)

Daniel Hale, “user-edited” Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Hale





“The Intercept Drone Papers”

https://theintercept.com/drone-papers/





Hale Writes O’Grady

https://shadowproof.com/2021/07/23/facing-possibility-of-harshest-sentence-ever-for-leak-daniel-hale-pens-letter-to-judge/





Jesuit Modern Jacobins on Hale

https://jacobin.com/2021/08/daniel-hale-drone-whistleblower-sentencing-trial





Hale’s Letter to O’Grady (ignored)

https://shadowproof.com/2021/07/23/facing-possibility-of-harshest-sentence-ever-for-leak-daniel-hale-pens-letter-to-judge/





Ogrady Family History

https://www.ancestry.com/name-origin?surname=ogrady





Hugely Wealthy “Public Servant” Liam O’Grady Never Recuses Himself Despite Financial Corruption Interests of He and His Wife

https://lawsinvirginia.com/federal-judge-liam-ogrady-didnt-read-chief-justice-john-roberts-year-end-report/





Judge Liam O'Grady's house fire intentionally set

https://wjla.com/news/local/judge-liam-o-grady-s-house-fire-intentionally-set-71574





Jeremy Scahill on Blackwater Founder Erik Prince’s Private Army of “Christian Crusaders” in the UAE

https://truthout.org/video/jeremy-scahill-on-blackwater-founder-erik-princes-private-army-of-christian-crusaders-in-the-uae/





Jimmy Dore: Whistleblower Jailed For Exposing War Crimes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMlxz_nezZI

_____________________

_____________________