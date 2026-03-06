I'm DONE Arguing What's Coming Will SHOCK Everyone!

After 10 years and 1,592 videos warning the world and the church, the time has come to refocus on what truly matters—the Word of God. Scripture warned that many would turn away from sound doctrine and embrace deception. As the great delusion draws nearer, this message is a call for believers to stay grounded in truth, remain sober-minded, and prepare for the return of Jesus Christ. The warnings have been given… now the world will soon see what the Bible said would happen.





