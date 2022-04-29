X22 REPORT - Trump Sends The Message, It’s Time, Define Renegade

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Trump Sends The Message, It’s Time, Define Renegade
The [DS] is throwing everything they have against the wall but it's not sticking. They are in panic mode, you don't try to stop disinformation if you are in control. Trump is back on social, he made his first truth, the message is clear it is time. Trump also released a statement pointing the finger at [BO]. The offensive has begun, the treasonous crimes will be revealed and the [DS] will not be able to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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