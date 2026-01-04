BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hyperdimensional Beings Can Incarnate Into This Matrix From Soul-Pods And Immersion-Chambers
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
197 followers
Follow
71 views • 2 days ago

SOURCES: Astral Urmah "Immersion Pods Part 1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQO3cJyN7TI

Astral Urmah "Immersion Pods 2" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1umtomJL1EA

Awakened Minds Podcast "ET contact, Time travel, Immersion Pod, Nature of reality, Manifestation" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyNgY3q7kqM

Multiversal "ET Immersion Pod Experience" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXCuuir98fY


SEE ALSO:

"Matrix Soul Pods: Loosh Farming on addicted Souls kept in Deep Sleep in Soul Pods"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98FVkSRI0PU

"Soul Pods, Immersion Pods and Stasis Chambers: How we are Projected from another Dimension to Earth" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGGQg895utU

"Forced Incarnation: Kept in Immersion Pods and Forced to Incarnate on Soul-Farm Earth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dso5zcO51nw


REFERENCES:

Astral Urmah: https://www.patreon.com/AstralUrmah

email: [email protected]

TJ Owen ebooks: https://t1p.de/3oc00 plus https://t1p.de/2im3m


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



Keywords
aliensufovaccineastrologyshamanismsoulafterlifeastral travelsoul trapremote viewinguapaurareincarnation trapreptilian aliensastral realmsoul retrieval
