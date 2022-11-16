Create New Account
Secrets of the MORGUE! 3 Embalmers share Deadly Secrets of the Vax'd Dead in Exclusive GROUP INTERVI
High Hopes
Published 12 days ago |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


November 15, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna organized a special "morbid" treat for you - an exclusive deep-dive GROUP interview with the 3 top world-renowned Embalmers and Morticians who have been making major waves across the world with their courage to speak the TRUTH about what they're seeing. Mortician John O' Looney from the UK, Embalmer Richard Hirschman, and Chief Deputy Coroner Wallace Hooker will be all together in the same room as DeAnna guides this deep conversation.


They will be revealing shocking secrets of their inner circles of what they've been seeing and discovering while handling the dead bodies of the Jabb'd. Ghastly clots, Embalming procedures malfunctioning, fetal deaths and more that you will NOT find anywhere in the Mainstream Media. In fact the MSM and "Covid Health Experts" are aggressively trying to cover this information up and ban these brave Embalmers and Morticians. Must-watch and share interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel

DeAnna Lorraine


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
