WEF Insider Reveals LA Wildfires Were Engineered to Seize Land for 15-Minute Cities

The People's Voice





January 9, 2025





The Los Angeles wildfires were orchestrated by the globalist elite to poison our air, water, and soil, and redistribute property into the hands of the elite, according to a World Economic Forum insider who warns that “Build back better” literally means destroying things first and then rebuilding according to New World Order plans.





The global elite have chosen Los Angeles as Ground Zero for a calculated assault on the people, paving the way for the rapid transformation of the disaster zone into 15-minute cities. These so-called “smart cities” are nothing more than vast outdoor prisons, designed to trap ordinary citizens with no way out.





This evil plan has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing it play out in all its grisly details before our very eyes.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v67mnoy-wef-insider-reveals-la-wildfires-were-engineered-to-seize-land-for-15-minut.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp