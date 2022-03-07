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Fmr BlackRock Portfolio Manager speaks with Dr Naomi Wolf about Pfizer's 'potential' Fraud
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81 views • March 07, 2022
Dr Naomi Wolf talks with Edward Dowd, a Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager on the latest findings from the newly released docs from Pfizer - the data they tried to hide for 75yrs.
Credit Daily Clout, Naomi Wolf and Edward Dowd
https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout
Credit Daily Clout, Naomi Wolf and Edward Dowd
https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout
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