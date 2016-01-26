© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 26, 2016] The Key to Finding the Garden of Eden (and its famous two trees) (41.2K views on YouTube!)
91 views • 4 months ago
This is a clip from Part 2 of The Genesis Revelation seminar I gave in Pocola, OK. In it, I draw from the teaching I did in my Yahuwah Triangle series, which reveals the location of the Garden of Eden from the Scriptures. I even go so far as to state what I believe to be the Biblical argument for the location of where the two trees were. Could Abraham really be the key to finding these things? I believe he was.
Keywords
