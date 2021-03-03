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Bev Challis - amazing transformation - stepping into common law power
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30 views • March 03, 2021
Bev and I go back some time and I'm very happy to introduce her to you and to credit her for the phenomenal work and study she is doing in Common Law. This year of 2020/21 has been the year of her life. She has stepped into her power, understanding where it was leaking away before, and has grasped the common law foundation for the freedom and power of all human beings.
Bev hit the internet early autumn 2020 when she started producing videos on how to survive the Corona world using common law. With our good friend Mick, they began to work as a team, producing highly informative videos on how to use the law to stand in your power.
This has morphed into a highly creative enterprise that we talk about nearer the end of this video and all of those in our networked community are looking forward to being able to take part. I'll let you discover for yourself what that is.
You can find Bev's videos on:
Empowering yourself during Covid
https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Medical matters
https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
Your Get out of lockdown card
https://youtu.be/jTO3IafZing
Notice of conditional acceptance
https://youtu.be/uMaRoBAy7AU
Effective Rebuttal
https://youtu.be/aNJ0qsPGP1Y
Bev hit the internet early autumn 2020 when she started producing videos on how to survive the Corona world using common law. With our good friend Mick, they began to work as a team, producing highly informative videos on how to use the law to stand in your power.
This has morphed into a highly creative enterprise that we talk about nearer the end of this video and all of those in our networked community are looking forward to being able to take part. I'll let you discover for yourself what that is.
You can find Bev's videos on:
Empowering yourself during Covid
https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Medical matters
https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
Your Get out of lockdown card
https://youtu.be/jTO3IafZing
Notice of conditional acceptance
https://youtu.be/uMaRoBAy7AU
Effective Rebuttal
https://youtu.be/aNJ0qsPGP1Y
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