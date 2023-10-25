Pierre Andre- "Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself. "

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 25, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Pierre Andre

Topic: Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself.

Bio:

Pierre Andre is a developer of scalar solutions and a bio-field tester.





Pierre operates as a licensed member of the Professional Wellness Alliance (PWA). He started working with clients as an Energy Tester in 2010 and left his job as a Social Worker to Energy Test and build Scalar Solutions full time in 2022.





He works with clients in 1-on-1 consultations, and He provides free education on nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices on Instagram. Pierre is an Outreach coordinator for Texans for Vaccine choice helping educate the public on the importance of medical freedom.





Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/not_my_rest/





Website - https://pierrepandre.com/pages/about-pierre





LinkTree (Bookings) - https://linktr.ee/pierrepandre







Interview Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

