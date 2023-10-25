Pierre Andre- "Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself. "

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On October 25, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Pierre Andre
Topic: Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself.
https://pierrepandre.com/
Bio:
Pierre Andre is a developer of scalar solutions and a bio-field tester.
Pierre operates as a licensed member of the Professional Wellness Alliance (PWA). He started working with clients as an Energy Tester in 2010 and left his job as a Social Worker to Energy Test and build Scalar Solutions full time in 2022.
He works with clients in 1-on-1 consultations, and He provides free education on nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices on Instagram. Pierre is an Outreach coordinator for Texans for Vaccine choice helping educate the public on the importance of medical freedom.
Links for Show Notes:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/not_my_rest/
Website - https://pierrepandre.com/pages/about-pierre
LinkTree (Bookings) - https://linktr.ee/pierrepandre
Recorded Lectures:
What is Scalar Energy YouTube - https://youtu.be/yfZNKpe3Fyw
What is Energy Testing? - https://youtu.be/3DAUIRxPou8
EMF Lecture - https://vimeo.com/753907659
Stress Lecture - https://vimeo.com/770306377
Books mentioned
https://www.amazon.com/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895
https://www.amazon.com/Lethal-Dose-Your-Doctor-Prescribing/dp/1523614900/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1Z1WKEYK5IXLR&keywords=The+lethal+dose+dr+daniels&qid=
Interview Host:
(Note: I AM my own podcast sponsor. Your purchase from any of these links will help support the podcast. But of course, your health and wellness is foremost so I only recommend the best.)
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
