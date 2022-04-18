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Shanghai Lockdowns: A Deep State Dream
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162 views • April 18, 2022
The barbarous lockdown of Shanghai is a major milestone in the Deep State's war on humanity, representing an unprecedented assault on the liberties of a large population, argues The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Since at least 2010, Deep State organizations have been imagining pandemic scenarios supposedly requiring tyranny, and predicting that Communist China would do best due to its authoritarian model of government. In this episode, Alex gives details on the brutal and dystopian lockdown in Shanghai and explains the potential significance, as the mass-murdering Chinese regime is groomed for a leadership role in the New World Order.
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