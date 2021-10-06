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Empty Shelves Are Coming SOON!, Pfizer Nick Karl's "Natural Immunity" Admission Head-Fake HOAX - Mike Adam's DUPED Again - No Such Thing as Natural Immunity to a Binary Biological WEAPON! 10.06.2021
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1071 views • October 06, 2021
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Glenn Beck: Electricity shortages in China mean empty shelves ARE coming. Here's how to PREPARE
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://youtu.be/bhd9ya8CED0
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/electricity-shortages-in-china
Related: Biden Stands Down As China Dictates Taiwan's Christmas Take Down
https://youtu.be/LGl5uSA6CtU
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BREAKING: Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl Confronted by James O'Keefe Over Shocking 'Natural Immunity' Admission
Submitted by Terral
On October 06, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa6d13f-e0bb-4fd7-8f7a-fb36df5e0b18
Related:
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
No. You guys are being tricked by the head fake into believing things that are simply not true. Fauci gave the world a head fake by creating a fake paper trail running through the Wuhan Lab (2014-2015), when the SARS gain-of-function work was completed in 2004. Now, investigators are pointing to "Wuhan, Wuhan!!," when the SARS "binary" biological weapon was created at Fort Detrick under DARPA for the House of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics MONSTERS.
Get this part right or suffer the consequences for being DUPED sheeple (baaaaaahhhh!!!): There is no such thing as natural immunity to this SARS binary biological weapon!!! NONE! We are dealing ONLY with the "herald strain" of the SARS "binary" biological weapon engineered with a lengthy incubation period (14-30 days) and to produce no symptoms at all in most of the global population. There is also no such thing as "herd immunity" (baaaahhhh!!!) to this highly sophisticated binary biological weapon. Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, etc., force the SARS bioweapon to run and hide in the scar tissue, bones, within blood-brain barrier, etc. much like a fungus. In fact, the nanobot appendages (legs, antennae, etc.) are vulnerable to sodium borate that is among the best nanofilament replication inhibitors on earth….
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Glenn Beck: Electricity shortages in China mean empty shelves ARE coming. Here's how to PREPARE
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://youtu.be/bhd9ya8CED0
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/electricity-shortages-in-china
Related: Biden Stands Down As China Dictates Taiwan's Christmas Take Down
https://youtu.be/LGl5uSA6CtU
--
BREAKING: Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl Confronted by James O'Keefe Over Shocking 'Natural Immunity' Admission
Submitted by Terral
On October 06, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa6d13f-e0bb-4fd7-8f7a-fb36df5e0b18
Related:
https://www.brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
No. You guys are being tricked by the head fake into believing things that are simply not true. Fauci gave the world a head fake by creating a fake paper trail running through the Wuhan Lab (2014-2015), when the SARS gain-of-function work was completed in 2004. Now, investigators are pointing to "Wuhan, Wuhan!!," when the SARS "binary" biological weapon was created at Fort Detrick under DARPA for the House of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics MONSTERS.
Get this part right or suffer the consequences for being DUPED sheeple (baaaaaahhhh!!!): There is no such thing as natural immunity to this SARS binary biological weapon!!! NONE! We are dealing ONLY with the "herald strain" of the SARS "binary" biological weapon engineered with a lengthy incubation period (14-30 days) and to produce no symptoms at all in most of the global population. There is also no such thing as "herd immunity" (baaaahhhh!!!) to this highly sophisticated binary biological weapon. Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, etc., force the SARS bioweapon to run and hide in the scar tissue, bones, within blood-brain barrier, etc. much like a fungus. In fact, the nanobot appendages (legs, antennae, etc.) are vulnerable to sodium borate that is among the best nanofilament replication inhibitors on earth….
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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