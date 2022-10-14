⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Oct 14, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 14, 2022)





◽️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥An arsenal was hit by high-precision, long-range sea-based weapons in Brody (Lvov region), where significant stockpiles of weapons, military equipment and munition from Western countries was delivered and stored.





💥Military command and energy facilities have been hit by high-precision weapons used by the Russian Aerospace Forces in Kiev and Kharkov regions.





💥The enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian positions towards Kupyansk. Russian artillery fire halted and eliminated the advancing AFU units on the far approaches. Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured combat vehicles and 4 pickup trucks have been eliminated.





💥AFU units attempted to conduct combat reconnaissance along the entire line of contact towards Krasnoliman. Russian troops, supported by artillery, inflicted fire on the enemy. The remnants of the Ukrainian units are pushed back to their departure areas. More than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armoured combat vehicles, 4 pickups and 4 vehicles have been eliminated.





💥While pursuing retreating AFU units, Russian troops seized dominant heights near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 armoured combat vehicles and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥The enemy launched a number of unsuccessful attacks towards Nikolaev-Krivorozhsk near Dudchany, Pyatikhatki and Ischenko (Kherson region). All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces. More than 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles and 7 vehicles have been eliminated by shelling.





💥Bases of units of the 59th AFU Mechanised Infantry Brigade and the Foreign Legion mercenary formation have been hit by Russian air force missile strikes near Nikolaev. The enemy losses were over 170 servicemen and fighters, 4 armoured combat vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 6 vehicles.





✈️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 2 AFU command posts, 63 artillery units at their firing positions, 156 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





💥6 munition depots have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Krasnoye, Novosyolovka Pyervaya (Donetsk region), Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), Kalinovka and Novoaleksandrovka (Nikolaev region).





✈️ 1 Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down by tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).





💥 15 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot by air defence forces shot down near Novaya Tarasovka (Kharkov region), Poltava, Sofiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye, Staromayorskoye, Nikolskoye and Kodema (Donetsk People's Republic), Energodar (Zaporozhye region), Respublikanets, Dmitrenko, Tomarino, Chaykino and Chkalovo (Kherson region), Tavricheskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region). 14 shells of HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed near Tomarino, Otradokamenka, Novaya Kakhovka, Verovka and Vesyoloye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 322 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,226 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,753 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 869 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,473 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,560 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry explains that female citizens are not to be conscripted from the reserve within the partial mobilisation to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and neither to be conscripted in the future.





This applies to all female citizens without exception, regardless of their marital status, presence of children or other individual circumstances.