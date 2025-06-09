ICE Riots in LA ~June 2025~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I First Learned of The LA ICE Riots on a Live Stream...
I Had Heard Nothing of It Yet in The News.
And They are Usually Right On Top of Things...
At Least The Real News Outlets That I Choose.
I Need to Thank Geeks and Gamers...
for Bringing This to My Attention...
Though at First I Wasn't Sure That It Was Real.
It Wouldn't Play Smooth for Me at First...
But The Longer I Watched... I Realized...
That This Was The Real Deal.