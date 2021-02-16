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CHRISTIAN WESTBROOK WITH URBAN FARMER CURTIS STONE: TOUGH TALK ON FARMING & THE FUTURE OF FOOD. ( CONTROL FOOD SUPLY)
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134 views • February 16, 2021
CHRISTIAN WESTBROOK WITH URBAN FARMER CURTIS STONE: TOUGH TALK ON FARMING & THE FUTURE OF FOOD. ( CONTROL FOOD SUPLY)
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZXht0SXOiDNM/
QUOTE ,, Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. John Dalberg-Acton
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZXht0SXOiDNM/
QUOTE ,, Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. John Dalberg-Acton
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