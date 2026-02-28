REPOST | Spiritual Hunger 🔥🇨🇦 | Gen Z & Gen Alpha Are Searching for God in Canada | Shaila Visser

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844*. | Call for prayer: *1-866-885-4908





Is something shifting spiritually in Canada’s younger generations?





In this timely and hope-filled conversation, Faytene Grasseschi sits down with *Shayla Visser*, National Director of Alpha Canada, to discuss the growing *spiritual hunger among Gen Z and Gen Alpha*—and what it means for families, churches, and communities right now.





Across Canada, young people are asking big questions about meaning, identity, and faith. This episode explores why that hunger is growing, what the data shows, and how everyday believers can respond with prayer, hospitality, and courage.





In this episode, you’ll discover:





Why Gen Z is being called the “open generation” and Gen Alpha the “curious generation”

The surprising rise in spiritual curiosity among pre-teens and teens

What national research reveals about faith among young Canadians (ages 15–24)

How Alpha creates safe, welcoming spaces to explore Christianity—anywhere

Why prayer for schools may be the most strategic first step for reaching the next generation

This conversation is deeply encouraging for all of us who are parents, grandparents, pastors, teachers, and anyone who cares about the future of faith in Canada.





