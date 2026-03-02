BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trampolin Terror (1990, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
Trampolin Terror is an arcade game developed by Nippon Computer Systems (NCS) and published by DreamWorks. It was only released in the US. A Japanese was planned unter the name Explode Star (エクスプロード・スター), but it got cancelled.

The hero of the game, Trampoline Terror, must put a halt to the aliens who are trying to take over the planet Ahas after kidnapping their queen.

The game is played from a top-down view. The goal is to make all switches in a level explode. A switch will exploded after a few seconds when you walk over it. If you or an enemy is on a switch when it explodes you/it will die. You can also kill enemies by hitting them with "P-balls" which can be collected in the levels.If a P-ball does not fall off the level grid, it can be recollected. Apart from throwing P-balls, you can jump. In each levels, there are trampolines. Jumping from a trampoline will make you jump higher. Landing on a trampoline will wear it off, which is indicated by changing colours. After several bounces, a trampoline will rip apart. If a P-ball lands on a trampoline, it will bounce to the next field, until it lands on a non-trampoline field or fall of the grid.

sega genesisarcade gamesdreamworksmega drivenippon computer systems
