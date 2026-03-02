Trampolin Terror (1990, Mega Drive)

Trampolin Terror is an arcade game developed by Nippon Computer Systems (NCS) and published by DreamWorks. It was only released in the US. A Japanese was planned unter the name Explode Star (エクスプロード・スター), but it got cancelled.



The hero of the game, Trampoline Terror, must put a halt to the aliens who are trying to take over the planet Ahas after kidnapping their queen.



The game is played from a top-down view. The goal is to make all switches in a level explode. A switch will exploded after a few seconds when you walk over it. If you or an enemy is on a switch when it explodes you/it will die. You can also kill enemies by hitting them with "P-balls" which can be collected in the levels.If a P-ball does not fall off the level grid, it can be recollected. Apart from throwing P-balls, you can jump. In each levels, there are trampolines. Jumping from a trampoline will make you jump higher. Landing on a trampoline will wear it off, which is indicated by changing colours. After several bounces, a trampoline will rip apart. If a P-ball lands on a trampoline, it will bounce to the next field, until it lands on a non-trampoline field or fall of the grid.

