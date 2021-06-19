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War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change
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41 views • June 19, 2021
On today’s episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam and Dave discuss the current state of America’s suburbs and the war against single-family housing. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/war-on-suburbs-how-hud-housing-policies-became-weapon-for-social-change
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
There are few things more synonymous with the American way of life than the suburbs. While certainly not without problems, the suburbs have been home to middle class Americans since the end of World War 2, and even before. But the suburbs are under attack from certain elements of the left as a source of social inequality and (what else?) “white privilege” and “white supremacy.”
If you are alarmed by this article, that’s a good thing. Because these elements of the American left seek nothing more than the total destruction of your way of life, from the people who live in your communities to the types of houses that you live in to the places where you will be allowed to shop and how you get from one place to another.
The policy is called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH), but beyond this specific HUD policy, there’s a philosophical and political attack on suburbs that goes well in excess of any single policy. There is, without mincing words, a War on the Suburbs in America. It is a war not against a geographical location or a type of housing or community, but an attack on a way of life.
You can read the full article “War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change: https://ammo.com/articles/war-on-suburbs-how-hud-housing-policies-became-weapon-for-social-change
- Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism: https://ammo.com/articles/woke-capitalism-how-huge-corporations-demonstrate-status-by-endorsing-political-radicalism
- Bowling Alone: How Washington Has Helped Destroy American Civil Society and Family Life: https://ammo.com/articles/bowling-alone-washington-destroy-american-civil-society-family
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #Suburbs #HUD
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs45
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
There are few things more synonymous with the American way of life than the suburbs. While certainly not without problems, the suburbs have been home to middle class Americans since the end of World War 2, and even before. But the suburbs are under attack from certain elements of the left as a source of social inequality and (what else?) “white privilege” and “white supremacy.”
If you are alarmed by this article, that’s a good thing. Because these elements of the American left seek nothing more than the total destruction of your way of life, from the people who live in your communities to the types of houses that you live in to the places where you will be allowed to shop and how you get from one place to another.
The policy is called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH), but beyond this specific HUD policy, there’s a philosophical and political attack on suburbs that goes well in excess of any single policy. There is, without mincing words, a War on the Suburbs in America. It is a war not against a geographical location or a type of housing or community, but an attack on a way of life.
You can read the full article “War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- War on the Suburbs: How HUD's Housing Policies Became a Weapon for Social Change: https://ammo.com/articles/war-on-suburbs-how-hud-housing-policies-became-weapon-for-social-change
- Woke Capitalism: How Huge Corporations Demonstrate Status by Endorsing Political Radicalism: https://ammo.com/articles/woke-capitalism-how-huge-corporations-demonstrate-status-by-endorsing-political-radicalism
- Bowling Alone: How Washington Has Helped Destroy American Civil Society and Family Life: https://ammo.com/articles/bowling-alone-washington-destroy-american-civil-society-family
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #Suburbs #HUD
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